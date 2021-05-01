Reviewing Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Troika Media Group and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 4 2 0 2.14

Groupon has a consensus target price of $37.71, suggesting a potential downside of 25.51%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $2.22 billion 0.66 -$22.38 million $0.40 126.58

Troika Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Groupon -13.34% -31.31% -4.50%

Summary

Groupon beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

