Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Tops $0.0994 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 97.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $119.29 million and approximately $34.67 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 908.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

