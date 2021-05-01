Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

REXR stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.