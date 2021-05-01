Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $237,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

