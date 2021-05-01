Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 380.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

