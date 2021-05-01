Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Heritage Global worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HGBL opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

