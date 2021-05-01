Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $138.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.