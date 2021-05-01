Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 758 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 380,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 84,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

