Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $81.17 million and $5.31 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.