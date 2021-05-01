RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.38. 31,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

