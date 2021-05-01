Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 131 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

