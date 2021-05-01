Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF opened at $130.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

