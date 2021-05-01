Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,071 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

