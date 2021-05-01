Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,038,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $110.65 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.