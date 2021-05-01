Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,309 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

