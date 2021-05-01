Robert W. Baird Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

