Robert W. Baird Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.29.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

