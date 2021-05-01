Robert W. Baird Increases Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $78.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

