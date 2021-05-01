Robert W. Baird Increases Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $295.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $265.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

