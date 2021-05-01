Robert W. Baird Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $368.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.72. United Rentals has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.