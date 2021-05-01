Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 320 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 342.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

