Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $342.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

