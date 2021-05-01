Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.31.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.