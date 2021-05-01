Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Stock Price Up 25%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

About Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

