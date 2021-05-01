RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.31. 10,380,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,626,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

