RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,594,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.