RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 180,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 229,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 14,912,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,062,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

