RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,637 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.