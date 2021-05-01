RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10,930.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,601,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,463,582. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

