RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Motco raised its position in UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.