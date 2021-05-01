RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,399. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

