Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00829958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

