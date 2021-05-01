Russel Metals (RUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 72.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.64.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

