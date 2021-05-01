RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $593.95

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 593.95 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 684.50 ($8.94). RWS shares last traded at GBX 674.50 ($8.81), with a volume of 978,005 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWS. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 649.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

