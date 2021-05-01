SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFQ. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.05 ($20.06).

Shares of SFQ opened at €13.66 ($16.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of €14.25 ($16.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $620.09 million and a PE ratio of 44.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.10.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

