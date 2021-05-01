SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $6.09 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $109,952.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00010502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.71 or 0.01082203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00706022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.30 or 0.99815186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 503,866 coins and its circulating supply is 476,724 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.