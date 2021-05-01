SafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $93.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.43 or 1.00065758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $811.37 or 0.01407004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00560924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00362779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00182498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

