Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.27 ($139.14).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA SAF opened at €124.18 ($146.09) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.26. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.