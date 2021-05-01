Sakura Bloom (SKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70,999.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $909,549.42 and $70,999.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $857.61 or 0.01490057 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

