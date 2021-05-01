Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

SAL stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

