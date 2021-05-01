Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 970,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.55 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

