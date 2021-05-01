Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

SASR opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

