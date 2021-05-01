Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 697,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,846. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

