Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 176,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

