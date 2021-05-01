Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,041.09

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.09 ($13.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,212.48 ($15.84). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.61), with a volume of 303,913 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

