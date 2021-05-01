SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. 15,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

