SBA Communications Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Shares of SBAC opened at $299.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.60. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

