Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €133.02 ($156.49) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

