Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

