Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.23. 558,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.